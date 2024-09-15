Advertisement
McIlroy misses out on Irish Open Glory

Sep 15, 2024 18:07 By radiokerrysport
McIlroy misses out on Irish Open Glory
Rory McIlroy has agonisingly missed out on victory at the Irish Open at Royal County Down.

The Northern Irishman lead for most of the day before a brilliant finish by Rasmus Hojgaard gave the Norwegian the win.

McIlroy needed an eagle on 18 to force a playoff but watched as it narrowly inched wide of the hole.

23 year old Hojgaard takes the victory on 9 under par with McIlroy back on 8 under.

Offaly man Shane Lowry finished with a 3 under round of 68 to leave himself 1 under all round.

Waterford's Seamus Power finished up on 1 over par for the week.

Tom McKibbin ended up on 2 over while teenager Sean Keeling ended up 13 over par.

