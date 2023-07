Rory McIlroy's wait to win another Major will now go into a tenth year.

He finished in a tie for sixth on six-under-par at The Open Championship yesterday.

American Brian Harman won the Claret Jug after finishing six shots clear of the field on 13-under-par at Hoylake.

It marked the 36-year-old's first ever Major.

Padraig Harrington ended the week on eight-over-par.