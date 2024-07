Rory McIlroy is looking to finish on a high ahead of the start of the Open next week.

The Northern Irishman is 12 under par and 5 shots off the lead ahead of the final round of the Scottish Open today.

He's in a tie for 8th place and has leader Ludvig Aberg in his sights.

The Swede leads by two on 17 under par while Seamus Power is back on 1 under par.