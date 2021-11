Rory McIlroy is the clubhouse leader on the third day of golf's D-P World Tour Championship.

He's 14-under-par in Dubai and one shot ahead of Sam Horsfield.

Midway leader Shane Lowry is 11-under-par playing the 18th.

Leona Maguire has fallen off the pace at the LPGA Tour Championship in Florida.

A second round 71 means the Cavan golfer goes into the weekend on 6-under.

Maguire is eight shots off the lead off Celine Boutier (pr: Boo-tee-yay) of France.