McIlroy just one off lead

Jun 18, 2023 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Rory McIlroy is just one shot off the lead ahead of the final round of the US Open in Los Angeles.

A third round of 69 leaves the County Down star on 9 under par, behind joint leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is next on 7 under.

McIlroy is bidding for his fifth major title and his first in nine years.

Padraig Harrington shot 67 yesterday and is in a tie for 15th place on 1 under, while Shane Lowry is even par.

In Michigan, Cavan's Leona Maguire is in a tie for 5th on 13 under par entering the final round of the LPGA Classic.

She is 2 shots behind leader Amy Yang.

Stephanie Meadow is in a tie for 13th on 9 under.

