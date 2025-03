Rory McIlroy has been included in the marquee group for this week's Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

The world number two will play alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler and world number three Xander Schauffele (pr: zan-der shof-lay).

Shane Lowry will be in a group with Russell Henley - who won last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational - and Viktor Hovland.

Advertisement

And Waterford's Seamus Power has been paired with JT Poston and Mackenzie Hughes.