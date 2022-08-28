Advertisement
McIlroy in contention on final day of Tour Championship

Aug 28, 2022 11:08 By radiokerrysport
Rory McIlroy is in contention to claim a third Fed Ex Cup title this evening.

The Down native is 15-under-par in Atlanta - which leaves him four shots adrift of leader Scottie Scheffler.

McIlroy has to return to East Lake early today, to complete the final two holes of his third round.

Scheffler - who has a one-stroke lead over Xander Schauffele - has six holes left to play.

The delayed third round will resume at 2.45pm Irish time.

Thriston Lawrence holds the lead heading into today's final round at the European Masters.

The South African is 17-under-par in Switzerland, which gives him a three shot lead.

England's Matt Wallace is in sole possession of second place.

