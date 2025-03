Rory McIlroy has the chance to win the Players Championship this afternoon.

The Holywood native goes head-to-head with JJ Spaun in a three-hole play-off at TPC Sawgrass.

It's after both players finished on 12-under-par last night.

The play-off is due to begin at 1 o'clock Irish time.

Shane Lowry ended the week in a tie for 20th on four-under-par.