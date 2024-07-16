Advertisement
McIlroy grouped with Hatton and Homa for Open Championship

Jul 16, 2024 15:30 By radiokerrysport
Rory McIlroy has been grouped with Tyrell Hatton and American Max Homa for the opening rounds of the Open Championship.

They’ll tee off just after 10am on Thursday morning.

Tom McKibbin will be among the earlier starters, going out at quarter-to-7 that morning with Alex Noren and Scottish amateur Alex Scott.

Shane Lowry tees off just before 3pm with 2022 Claret Jug-winner Cameron Smith and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Two-time champion Padraig Harrington plays alongside Davis Thompson and Matthew Jordan.

