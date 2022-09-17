Advertisement
McIlroy goes into weekend with one-shot lead

Sep 17, 2022 09:09 By radiokerrysport
Rory McIlroy goes into the weekend with a one-shot lead at the Italian Open.

The world number-2 heads the field on 9-under par.

Matt Fitzpatrick is his closest rival on 8-under.

