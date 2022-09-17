McIlroy goes into weekend with one-shot lead

Rory McIlroy goes into the weekend with a one-shot lead at the Italian Open.
The world number-2 heads the field on 9-under par.
Matt Fitzpatrick is his closest rival on 8-under.
