McIlroy fades on opening day of Masters

Rory McIlroy faded on the back nine in the opening round of the Masters at Augusta, carding a 1 over par round of 73.

He lies six shots behind leader Sungjae Im of Korea, who is the early pace setter following an opening 67.

There are 18 players under par.

Seamus Power is the first Irish player to tee off on Friday.

He goes out just after 2pm Irish time from 2 over par, having failed to make a birdie on Thursday.

McIlroy tees off at 3.45 Irish time today.

Padraig Harrington begins his second round at around 20 past 4 from 2 over par.

Shane Lowry is alongside McIlroy on 1 over and will go out just after 6pm this evening.

15 time major champion Tiger Woods is nicely placed on 1 under par, and resumes his quest for a sixth green jacket at 6.40 this evening.