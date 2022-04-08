Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy fades on opening day of Masters

Apr 8, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrysport
McIlroy fades on opening day of Masters McIlroy fades on opening day of Masters
Share this article

Rory McIlroy faded on the back nine in the opening round of the Masters at Augusta, carding a 1 over par round of 73.

He lies six shots behind leader Sungjae Im of Korea, who is the early pace setter following an opening 67.

There are 18 players under par.

Advertisement

Seamus Power is the first Irish player to tee off on Friday.

He goes out just after 2pm Irish time from 2 over par, having failed to make a birdie on Thursday.

McIlroy tees off at 3.45 Irish time today.

Advertisement

Padraig Harrington begins his second round at around 20 past 4 from 2 over par.

Shane Lowry is alongside McIlroy on 1 over and will go out just after 6pm this evening.

15 time major champion Tiger Woods is nicely placed on 1 under par, and resumes his quest for a sixth green jacket at 6.40 this evening.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus