Rory McIlroy is eight shots off the lead following his third round at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The World Number Two carded a seven-under par round of 65 to sit on eight-under ahead of tomorrow's final round.

Tom McKibbin is a further a shot back on seven-under, with Shane Lowry on six-under.

Matt Wallace reeled off a remarkable 12 birdies in his third round and holds a one-shot lead on 16-under.