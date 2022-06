Rory McIlroy dropped six shots in just two holes on his back-nine last night to see his Travelers Championship challenge drift away.

A quadruple bogey at the twelfth was the nadir of a level par round of 70 that sees him go into the weekend on 8-under par.

It’s a mark he shares with Seamus Power, who had a far better second round - carding a 65.

Xander Schauffele holds a five-stroke lead on 14-under par.