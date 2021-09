Rory McIlroy's been dropped from a Ryder Cup session for the first time in his career - as Europe attempt to come from 6-2 down against the USA.

It's the biggest lead the Americans have ever had after day one.

McIlroy had a disappointing opening day at Whistling Straits, and he's been left out of the foursomes.

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were the only European pair to win a match - they start against Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka.