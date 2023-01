Rory McIlroy has described a moment where Patrick Reed reportedly threw a tee at him this week as a "storm in a teacup".

He can't remember it happening, but admits ignoring the American on the driving range in Dubai.

Reed's taking legal action over the repercussions from joining Liv Golf, of which the Northern Irishman's a fierce critic.

McIlroy says Reed can't expect a warm welcome.