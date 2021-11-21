McIlroy comes up short in the DP World Tour Championship

American Collin Morikawa has won the DP World Tour Championship and the Race to Dubai as Rory McIlroy came up short in the final round.

The Open champion carded a superb final round of 66 in Dubai to post a 17-under-par total and win by three shots.

For overnight leader McIlroy, it was a case of what might have been.

On the 15th fairway, standing at 15 under par and tied for the lead, his approach from close in hit the flag and dropped into a bunker.

He would make bogey, and the County Down star made further bogeys at 16 and 18 to slip back into a tie for sixth on 12 under par.

Shane Lowry took a level par 72 to end on 11 under par, in a tie for ninth.