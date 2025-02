Rory McIlroy is best of the Irish ahead of the final round of the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour.

Despite a 2-over-par third round of 74 overnight he is still inside the top-10 in a tie for 8th on 3-under.

The lead in California is held by American Patrick Rodgers on 8-under-par.

Seamus Power meanwhile is level-par with Shane Lowry 4-over.