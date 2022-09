Rory McIlroy has dropped back to 1-under par, following a difficult day in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

He carded a 3-over round of 75 there.

Padraig Harrington is 4-under following a 71, but Shane Lowry has dropped back to 5-over having shot a 79.

Jonathan Caldwell carded an 81 to finish on 5-over.

Richard Mansell's 68 gave him the clubhouse lead on 10-under.