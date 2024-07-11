McIlroy Back On The Course Today

Defending champion Rory McIlroy is one-under-par through five holes of his opening round at the Scottish Open.

That leaves him three shots off early leaders Ugo Coussaud and Daniel Brown.

Padraig Harrington is one-under after six, while Seamus Power is level par through four.

Tom McKibbin tees off at lunchtime at the Renaissance Club.

The fourth women’s Major of the year - the Evian Championship - is underway.

Stephanie Meadow is three-over through six, while Leona Maguire tees off later.

Patty Tavatanakit is the leader on seven-under-par.