McIlroy back in contention in Canada

Jun 10, 2023 11:06 By radiokerrysport
Rory McIlroy has put himself back into contention to retain golf's Canadian Open title.

He shot an impressive 6-under-par second round of 67 overnight in Toronto.

That leaves him 6-under all round and just three shots behind China's Carl Yuan who has a one stroke advantage over the chasing pack.

Shane Lowry is 3-under-par at the halfway point.

Stephanie Meadow is in a battle to make the cut at the Shoprite LPGA Classic.

She's 3-over-par preparing for her second round this afternoon with the projected cut mark level-par.

The lead in New Jersey is 7-under.

