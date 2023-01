Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed, who were involved in a public spat this week - both share the lead at the weather delayed Dubai Desert Classic.

The pair are 6 under par after rounds of 66.

Tom McKibbin is 2 over, with Padraig Harrington 9 over par.

They are in the clubhouse.

Shane Lowry is 1 under par after 11 holes of his opening round.