McIlroy And Lowry Near The Top At Wentworth

Sep 19, 2024 18:06 By brendan
McIlroy And Lowry Near The Top At Wentworth
Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are both just two shots off the lead as the opening day of the BMW PGA Championship draws to a close.

They carded 5-under rounds of 67 at Wentworth.

Clubhouse leader is Matthew Baldwin on 7-under par.

Tom McKibbin shot a 2-under par round of 70, while Padraig Harrington’s in the clubhouse on 1-under par.

Simon Thornton carded a 2-over 74.
Leona Maguire currently holds a one-stroke lead on the opening day of the Queen City Championship.

Aided by an eagle at the par-5 sixth, Maguire is 5-under par.

HSE confirms minor injuries unit to be developed in Killarney
