Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy and Harrington miss out on wins

May 9, 2022 07:05 By radiokerrynews
McIlroy and Harrington miss out on wins McIlroy and Harrington miss out on wins
Share this article

Rory McIlroy had to settle for a fifth-placed finish at the Wells Fargo Championship in Maryland last night.

He carded a final round of two-under 68 to end on four-under-par - four shots behind winner Max Homa.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick was among those in a tie for second on six-under.

Advertisement

==

Padraig Harrington's bid to land the Mitsubishi Classic on the Champions Tour fell narrowly short last night.

The Dubliner registered six back nine birdies in a final round of eight-under 64.

Advertisement

But his ten-under total saw him finish one shot behind eventual winner Steve Flesch.

Darren Clarke ended on four-under.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus