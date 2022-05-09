McIlroy and Harrington miss out on wins

Rory McIlroy had to settle for a fifth-placed finish at the Wells Fargo Championship in Maryland last night.

He carded a final round of two-under 68 to end on four-under-par - four shots behind winner Max Homa.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick was among those in a tie for second on six-under.

Padraig Harrington's bid to land the Mitsubishi Classic on the Champions Tour fell narrowly short last night.

The Dubliner registered six back nine birdies in a final round of eight-under 64.

But his ten-under total saw him finish one shot behind eventual winner Steve Flesch.

Darren Clarke ended on four-under.