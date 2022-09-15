Advertisement
McIlroy and co get early chance to familiarise themselves with Ryder Cup course

Sep 15, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
There's an early chance for the likes of Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and European captain Luke Donald to familiarise themselves with next year's Ryder Cup course.

They're all in the field at the Marco Simone Club in Rome for the Italian Open.

McIlroy is among the early starters this morning, as are Niall Kearney and Jonathan Caldwell.

The new PGA Tour season gets underway at Silverado in California today.

It's the venue for the Fortinet Championship.

Leona Maguire lines up in the LPGA's Portland Classic in Oregon later.

