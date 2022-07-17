Advertisement
McIlroy aiming to become second Irishman to win Open twice

Jul 17, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Rory McIlroy is aiming to become just the second Irishman to win the Open twice today.

The Northern Irishman is joint top of the leaderboard with Viktor Hovland on 16 under par ahead of the final day at St Andrews.

A victory for McIlroy would see him join Padraig Harrington with two Open wins and would be his 5th Major title.

He says he doesn't want to get ahead of himself

Shane Lowry is in a tie for 13th ahead of the final round on 7 under par.

Dubliner David Carey is back on 4 under par and sits in a tie for 35th place.

