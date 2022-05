Rory McIlroy will bring a 1 shot lead into the second round of the US PGA Championship in Tulsa.

The County Down star shot a 5 under par opening round of 65 at Southern Hills.

Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge are next on 4 under par.

Of the other Irish players, Shane Lowry is even par, Seamus Power is 1 over par and Padraig Harrington is 7 over.

Tiger Woods is 4 over par.

McIlroy is hoping to maintain momentum as he bids for a first major win in 8 years