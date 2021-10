Rory McIlroy is a winner on the PGA Tour for a 20th time.

The Holywood golfer clinched the CJ Cup title in Las Vegas with a final round of six-under-par 66.

That was enough to hold off the challenge of Collin Morikawa by a single shot on 25-under.

McIlroy is the 39th player to win 20 times or more on tour.

It's a milestone he says he's pleased to reach

Shane Lowry finished in a tie for 54th on 12-under.