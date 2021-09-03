Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy 9 off top spot in US

Sep 3, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrysport
Rory McIlroy goes into day two of the Tour Championship in Atlanta on 4 under par.

He shot a 2 under par round of 68 at East Lake yesterday.

Patrick Cantlay remains the man to catch on 13 under.

