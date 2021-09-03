McIlroy 9 off top spot in US

Rory McIlroy goes into day two of the Tour Championship in Atlanta on 4 under par.
He shot a 2 under par round of 68 at East Lake yesterday.
Patrick Cantlay remains the man to catch on 13 under.
