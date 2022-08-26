Advertisement
McIlroy 8 behind leader at Tour Championship

Aug 26, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Rory McIlroy is in a tie for sixth on 7 under par, 8 shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler after round one of the PGA Tour's Tour Championship in Atlanta.

McIlroy's 67 at East Lake included an eagle, eight birdies, four bogeys and a triple bogey.

On the DP World Tour, Thriston Lawrence and Alejandro Canizares share top spot on 8 under going into round 2 of the Omega European Masters.

Jonathan Caldwell heads the Irish contingent on 2 under par, with David Carey and James Sugrue 1 under.

