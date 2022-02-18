Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy 6 off pace at Genesis Invitational

Feb 18, 2022 07:02 By radiokerrysport
Rory McIlroy shot a 2 under par opening round of 69 on day one of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

Chile's Joaquin Niemann holds a 3 shot lead on 8 under par after firing a 63.

Seamus Power is 1 under par.

