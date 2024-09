It's day 2 of the Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down.

Rory McIlroy remains on 3 under par through 6 holes - he's four behind the leader Alejandro Del Rey of Spain.

Amateur Sean Keeling is one under par.

Conor Purcell is level par.

Shane Lowry is one over, as is the amateur Max Kennedy.

Simon Thornton and Padraig Harrington are 2 over.

Tom McKibbin, Gary Hurley and Seamus Power are 3 over

And Mark Power is 4 over par.