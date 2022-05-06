Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy 3 under par at Wells Fargo Championship

May 6, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrynews
McIlroy 3 under par at Wells Fargo Championship
Rory McIlroy is 3 under par after his opening round at the Wells Fargo Championship just outside Washington.

The lead is held on 7 under par by Australia's Jason Day.

Seamus Power is even par.

