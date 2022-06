Rory McIlroy is 4 under par following his opening round at the Canadian Open.

Wyndham Clark leads on 7 under, with Shane Lowry 3 under par.

Meanwhile Graeme McDowell has defended his involvement in the LIV golf tour, which saw 17 players suspended by the PGA Tour on the day of the first LIV tournament outside London.

The world number 374 feels he is doing the right thing