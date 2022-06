Rory McIlroy battled back to remain in contention for a first major title in 8 years at the US Open.

He's three shots off the lead on 1 under-par at Brookline in Boston.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick is tied for the lead as he goes for his first major title.

Advertisement

He's on 4 under-par - level with American Will Zalatoris.

Defending champion Jon Rahm is a shot further back.