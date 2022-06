Rory McIlroy says he's determined to bridge his eight year gap between Majors this week.

He began the US Open with a 3 under par round of 67 yesterday, and is one shot behind leader Adam Hadwin of Canada at Brookline.

Seamus Power is 1 over par and Shane Lowry is 2 over.

McIlroy got frustrated at times during his round, but he says that's par for the course in this championship