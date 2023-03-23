Advertisement
Sport

McGrath to make international debut

Mar 23, 2023 14:03 By radiokerrysport
McGrath to make international debut McGrath to make international debut
Share this article

18-year-old prop Sadhbh McGrath is set to make her international debut when Ireland face Wales in the Six Nations.

Head coach Greg McWilliams has included the Ulster loosehead in the starting fifteen while Leinster prop Niamh O’Dowd could make her debut off the bench.

McGrath packs down alongside Neve Jones and Linda Djougang, with captain Fryday and Sam Monaghan in the second row.

Advertisement

Dorothy Wall, Maeve Óg O’Leary and Brittany Hogan are selected in the back row.

There's first Six Nations appearance for fullback Méabh Deely, centre Aoife Dalton and Natasja Behan on the wing..

Aoife Doyle is on the other wing while Enya Breen completes the Ireland midfield.

Advertisement

Nicole Cronin and Molly Scuffil-McCabe are named as half-backs.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus