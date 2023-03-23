McGrath to make international debut

18-year-old prop Sadhbh McGrath is set to make her international debut when Ireland face Wales in the Six Nations.

Head coach Greg McWilliams has included the Ulster loosehead in the starting fifteen while Leinster prop Niamh O’Dowd could make her debut off the bench.

McGrath packs down alongside Neve Jones and Linda Djougang, with captain Fryday and Sam Monaghan in the second row.

Advertisement

Dorothy Wall, Maeve Óg O’Leary and Brittany Hogan are selected in the back row.

There's first Six Nations appearance for fullback Méabh Deely, centre Aoife Dalton and Natasja Behan on the wing..

Aoife Doyle is on the other wing while Enya Breen completes the Ireland midfield.

Advertisement

Nicole Cronin and Molly Scuffil-McCabe are named as half-backs.