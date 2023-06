Former Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley believes there's a huge task ahead trying to make the new golf merger between DP World Tour, the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund work.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy says he feels like a "sacrificial lamb" for standing up against the LIV Tour, the competition run by the Saudi PIF.

McGinley tells Sky Sports News the merger is far from over with much to untangle.