Advertisement
Sport

McGill ahead by double scores; Higgins through

Apr 18, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrysport
McGill ahead by double scores; Higgins through McGill ahead by double scores; Higgins through
Share this article

Anthony McGill came from 2-nil down to end this afternoon’s session with a 6-3 lead over Judd Trump in their World Championship first round match.

This evening, Robert Milkins and Joe Perry resume their first session after they were interrupted by protestors last night at the Crucible.

On the other table tonight, Gary Wilson takes a 7-2 lead over Elliott Slessor into the session.

Advertisement

The winner will face John Higgins in the last-16.

The four-time Crucible champion was a comfortable 10-2 winner over David Grace today.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus