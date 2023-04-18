McGill ahead by double scores; Higgins through

Anthony McGill came from 2-nil down to end this afternoon’s session with a 6-3 lead over Judd Trump in their World Championship first round match.

This evening, Robert Milkins and Joe Perry resume their first session after they were interrupted by protestors last night at the Crucible.

On the other table tonight, Gary Wilson takes a 7-2 lead over Elliott Slessor into the session.

The winner will face John Higgins in the last-16.

The four-time Crucible champion was a comfortable 10-2 winner over David Grace today.