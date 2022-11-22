McEneff signs new two-year deal with Derry

Jordan McEneff has signed a new two-year deal with Derry City.
The 21-year old joined from Shelbourne in the summer, and scored his first Derry goal in their FAI Cup final win over Shels earlier this month.
