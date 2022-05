Brandon McCarthy is out of the Men's European Boxing Championships in Armenia.

He suffered defeat to Joseph Tyers on England in their last-32 welterweight bout this afternoon.

Luke Maguire is through to the last-16 of the Light Middleweight competition after overcoming Polish figher Daniel Piotrowski.

Belfast bantamweight Dylan Eagleson is through to the quarter-finals after beating Turkey's Muhammet Sacli.