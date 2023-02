Leinster have confirmed that lock Joe McCarthy will be out for two months with an ankle injury.

In other news, Ciaran Frawley increases his training load this week as he works his way back from a knee injury.

John Andrew and Craig Gilroy look set to miss Ulster’s URC meeting with Cardiff on Saturday.

Advertisement

Both players sustained concussions in Saturday’s victory away to the Cell C Sharks and are following return-to-play protocols.