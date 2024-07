Conor McCarthy and Kerry FC will this coming Friday seek to maintain their unbeaten home run in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

They've won 3 and drawn 1 of their last 4 ties at Mounthawk Park, and have not lost in Tralee since May 10th.

Kerry, defeated at Finn Harps last Thursday, host Bray on Friday.

Kingdom head coach Conor McCarthy