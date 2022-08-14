Advertisement
McCarthy and O'Donovan win gold for Ireland

Aug 14, 2022 11:08 By radiokerrysport
Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan have won another gold medal for Ireland.

They've come first this morning in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls final at the European Rowing Championships in Munich.

The Skibbereen natives came home ahead of Italy and Switzerland to retain their title and go back-to-back.

Lydia Heaphy and Margaret Cremen just missed out on a medal in the women's version of the same event - they were just pipped by Italy at the line to come fourth.

Elsewhere, Steven McGowan and Katie O'Brien came fourth in the Mixed Double Sculls A Final while Aoife Casey also came fourth in the Lightweight Women's Single Sculls A final.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected]
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

