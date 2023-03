Luke McCann had to settle for tenth in the final of the men’s 15-hundred metres at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

Gold went to Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigsten.

Earlier, Sharlene Mawdsley was sixth in her 400-metres semi final, missing out on tomorrow’s final.

Kate O’Connor is up one place to seventh after four events in the pentathlon - she has the 800-metres just after 7.