Galway have booked their spot in the semi finals of the All Ireland Minor Football Championship.

They survived a late red card for Eanna Monaghan to beat Dublin by 10 points to 7 in Tullamore.

The Tribesmen will now take on Derry in the last 4.

Advertisement

Meanwhile Mayo were successful in the second quarter final of the day.

The Connacht champions beat Kildare by 3-17 to 3-11 to se-up a tie against Kerry.