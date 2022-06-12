Advertisement
Sport

Mayo qualify for All-Ireland 1/4 Finals

Jun 12, 2022 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Mayo football boss James Horan says his side will have review their first half performance against Kildare as they move on in the All Ireland Championship.

The Green and Red moved into the quarter finals after being down by 3 points at half time before beating the Lilywhites by 5 points.

Horan says when it came down to it, his players stood up in the moments that mattered

There are two more spots in the last 8 up for grabs this afternoon.

It's a repeat of the Ulster Quarter final in Clones as Armagh take on Donegal at 4pm.

Before that it's an all Munster affair as Cork take on Limerick in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Throw in for that one is at half past 1.

There are two All Ireland Minor Football quarter finals down for decision today.

It's a half twelve start for the clash between Dublin and Galway in Tullamore.

Connacht champions Mayo come up against Kildare at 2:30pm; Kerry await the winner.

