Mayo Manager McStay makes one change for Sunday's Connacht Quarter Final v Roscommon

Mayo manager Kevin McStay has made one change to his team for Sunday's Connacht Championship quarter-final against Roscommon.

Donnacha McHugh is named to start at corner back in place of Sam Callinan.

The team is otherwise unchanged from Sunday's Allianz Football League Division One final win over Galway.

Team Mayo

No. 1 Colm Reape

No. 2 Jack Coyne

No. 3 David McBrien

No. 4 Donnacha McHugh

No. 5 Stephen Coen

No. 6 Conor Loftus

No. 7 Paddy Durcan

No. 8 Matthew Ruane

No. 9 Diarmuid O’Connor

No. 10 Fionn McDonagh

No. 11 Jack Carney

No. 12 Jordan Flynn

No. 13 Aidan O'Shea

No. 14 James Carr

No. 15 Ryan O'Donoghue

No. 16 Rory Byrne

No. 17 Sam Callinan

No. 18 Tommy Conroy

No. 19 Jason Doherty

No. 20 Frank Irwin

No. 21 Darren McHale

No. 22 Eoghan McLaughlin

No. 23 Conor McStay

No. 24 Cillian O’Connor

No. 25 Pádraig O’Hora

No. 26 Paul Towey

Team Roscommon

No. 1 Conor Carroll

No. 2 Conor Hussey

No. 3 Conor Daly

No. 4 David Murray

No. 5 Niall Daly

No. 6 Brian Stack

No. 7 Eoin McCormack

No. 8 Dylan Ruane

No. 9 Keith Doyle

No. 10 Ciaráin Murtagh

No. 11 Ciarán Lennon

No. 12 Enda Smith

No. 13 Conor Cox

No. 14 Diarmuid Murtagh

No. 15 Ben O'Carroll

No. 16 Colm Lavin

No. 17 Colin Walsh

No. 18 Robbie Dolan

No. 19 Richard Hughes

No. 20 Ruaidhrí Fallon

No. 21 Cian Connolly

No. 22 Donie Smith

No. 23 Cian McKeon

No. 24 Niall Kilroy

No. 25 Paul Carey

No. 26 Eddie Nolan

Meanwhile, Kerry duo Rob Wharton and Gavin O'Brien will start for New York against Leitrim, at centre back and midfield respectively.