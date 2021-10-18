Advertisement
Mayo manager believes there are flaws in Proposal B

Oct 18, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrysport
Mayo manager believes there are flaws in Proposal B
Mayo manager James Horan believes there are flaws in Proposal B before delegates at this weekend’s Special Congress.

The league-as-championship format has been backed by the GPA.

But in an interview with MidWest Radio, Horan said there are flaws in the proposal and would be quite happy with the status quo.

GPA CEO Tom Parsons has described the Leinster GAA secretary’s views on Proposal B at Special Congress as “unacceptable”.

Michael Reynolds this morning voiced his opposition to the league-as-championship format.

Delegates will vote on the proposed changes to the football championship on Saturday.

Players have said Proposal B would reduce the amount of one-sided games, but Reynolds says no-one’s forcing them to play

