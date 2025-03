Kerry are away again today in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Their game at Mayo is on in Swinford.

Starting time is 2.30.

Advertisement

Round 2 of the Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship has Kerry away to Cork today.

The tie is on in Cloghduv at 2.

The curtain raiser is the Sharon O'Keefe Tournament game between the same counties at noon.