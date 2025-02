In Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League Mayo picked up their first victory of the campaign.

They came from behind to beat Tyrone by 12 points to 10 at Hastings Insurance McHale Park in a result that leaves Derry on the bottom of the table.

Elsewhere, Roscommon came out on top in the battle of the top two in Division 2.

They held on to beat Monaghan by 25 points to 2-14 at Dr Hyde Park.

Meanwhile Cavan returned to winning ways after beating Louth by 3-15 to 18 points.